Advertisement

New Chinese rule means TikTok sale would need government approval

This could complicate things
China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.
China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The potential purchase of TikTok in the United States is facing new hurdles.

China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media app.

Chinese government ministers said regulations were recently changed to “protect national security.”

President Donald Trump also cited national-security concerns in the efforts by his administration to ban TikTok unless it’s sold.

The United States has given ByteDance until Sept. 20 to sell. For its part, TikTok is suing the Trump administration over its efforts to ban the app.

Walmart and Tech giant Microsoft are said to be vying for the app in a joint bid. Oracle is also reported as being interested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

News

American Cancer Society report shows colon and rectal cancers are on the rise

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A new American Cancer Society report shows colon and rectal cancers are on the rise among young adults.

News

Access for Special Kids Resource Center working to provide Iowans with special education needs

Updated: 29 minutes ago
An advocacy group is making sure Iowa families have what they need to navigate special education return-to-learn plans during the pandemic, whether it's online or in person.

Latest News

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

News

Man shocked by power lines while trying to trim trees in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Power lines possibly shocked a man while he tried to trim trees in Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

News

St. Louis police officer shot and killed after responding to a shooting Saturday night

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The St. Louis Police Department said an officer was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city's south side.

News

A group in Iowa City will hold its fourth night of protests

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Iowa City protesters will hold a fourth night of protests following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

National Politics

State police returning to Portland following deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Iowa

Man killed after breaking into a home in Palo

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said multiple calls alerted them to a man attempting to break into homes in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives in Palo at around 3 a.m.