Advertisement

More details released, including name of man shot, in morning Palo home break-ins

(Pixabay/MGN)
(Pixabay/MGN)(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released additional details in the shooting death of a man allegedly involved in home break-ins in Palo on Monday.

Kevin Kawanzel Harris, 40, of Cedar Rapids, was shot and killed by a homeowner in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive in Palo. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that a man in the home shot Harris once in the chest after he allegedly broke into the home and made threats against the people inside. First responders, including deputies who arrived at 3:03 a.m., attempted to treat Harris at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 3:16 a.m.

Deputies said that Harris had broken a window of a child’s room in the residence, and later used a flower pot to smash a window in the front door. A man inside the home got his 9 mm pistol and approached Harris. After what the man described as threatening comments by Harris and apparently in fear for his safety, the man shot Harris.

Prior to the incident that lead to the shooting, deputies said that Harris was involved in other incidents in Palo. At around 2:55 a.m., they said a car being driven by harris collided with a pickup truck parked near the intersection of Ridgeview Drive and Timber Road. The truck was pushed into another vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Timber Road.

Shortly after the collision, the sheriff’s office said it took multiple reports of attempted break-ins along Sage Drive and Ridgeview Drive. Deputies have tied Harris to these incidents, and appeared on home security video at homes on Timber Road and Sage Drive in the 10 minutes before the collision between vehicles. Harris did not gain entry to either of the homes where he appeared on video but did apparently break a window at the home on Sage Drive before being scared away by the homeowner, according to law enforcement.

An autopsy will be conducted on Harris’ body at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incident. Their findings will be reviewed by county attorneys.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making food donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

News

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

Local

Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.

News

Solon and Xavier starts school

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Kids at Xavier High School and Solon start school.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Parking fees returning on Tuesday in Dubuque after pandemic suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Drivers in Dubuque will be required to begin paying for parking again after a lengthy suspension due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local

New video shows damage at Linn County parks, some remain closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A newly-released video montage on Monday gives some idea of the extent of damage at Linn County’s public parks following the August 10 derecho, which still has some locations closed.

Local

326 new COVID-19 cases among Univ. of Iowa students reported since Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The total number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus among students at the University of Iowa increased by more than 50% since Friday, according to statistics released by the school on Monday.

Local

Derecho resource center sites now closed in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Special neighborhood centers set up following the August 10 derecho are now shutting down, according to city officials.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.