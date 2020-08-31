More details released, including name of man shot, in morning Palo home break-ins

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released additional details in the shooting death of a man allegedly involved in home break-ins in Palo on Monday.

Kevin Kawanzel Harris, 40, of Cedar Rapids, was shot and killed by a homeowner in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive in Palo. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that a man in the home shot Harris once in the chest after he allegedly broke into the home and made threats against the people inside. First responders, including deputies who arrived at 3:03 a.m., attempted to treat Harris at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 3:16 a.m.

Deputies said that Harris had broken a window of a child’s room in the residence, and later used a flower pot to smash a window in the front door. A man inside the home got his 9 mm pistol and approached Harris. After what the man described as threatening comments by Harris and apparently in fear for his safety, the man shot Harris.

Prior to the incident that lead to the shooting, deputies said that Harris was involved in other incidents in Palo. At around 2:55 a.m., they said a car being driven by harris collided with a pickup truck parked near the intersection of Ridgeview Drive and Timber Road. The truck was pushed into another vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Timber Road.

Shortly after the collision, the sheriff’s office said it took multiple reports of attempted break-ins along Sage Drive and Ridgeview Drive. Deputies have tied Harris to these incidents, and appeared on home security video at homes on Timber Road and Sage Drive in the 10 minutes before the collision between vehicles. Harris did not gain entry to either of the homes where he appeared on video but did apparently break a window at the home on Sage Drive before being scared away by the homeowner, according to law enforcement.

An autopsy will be conducted on Harris’ body at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incident. Their findings will be reviewed by county attorneys.

