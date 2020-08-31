Advertisement

Marion bars get creative after being ordered to shut down again

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Kim Reynolds ordered bars in six counties across Iowa to close last week because of rising COVID-19 cases.

One Marion bar is taking advantage of outdoor space to give customers a place to go.

This is the second time Uptown Snug has had to close because of COVID-19. Owner Jeanne Matthews says they tried selling drinks to go back then, but it wasn’t as profitable as she’d hoped. When Governor Reynolds announced the order for all bars to close, Matthews and her staff immediately got to work figuring a way to stay open.

The Uptown Artway is a public space being used by several local bars and restaurants to allow for outdoor, social-distanced seating. The space has room for more than 30 people to enjoy their drinks and stay six feet away from other tables.

Matthews says it was important to her to find a better way to stay open and be able to support her staff. She says since the second shutdown, she’s still seeing people coming. She says if the order to stay closed gets extended, they’ll look into setting up more tables along the Uptown Artway.

