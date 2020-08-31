Man killed after breaking into a home in Palo

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said multiple calls alerted them to a man attempting to break into homes in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives in Palo at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies were in the area when they received another call from a home in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive. Officials said the man had broken into the home and threatened the occupants, but the homeowner shot him.

Deputies and medical personnel began CPR, but the intruder was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials said they will release the name of the deceased at a later time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.