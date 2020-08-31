Advertisement

Man killed after breaking into a home in Palo

(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said multiple calls alerted them to a man attempting to break into homes in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives in Palo at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies were in the area when they received another call from a home in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive. Officials said the man had broken into the home and threatened the occupants, but the homeowner shot him.

Deputies and medical personnel began CPR, but the intruder was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials said they will release the name of the deceased at a later time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Cancer Society report shows colon and rectal cancers are on the rise

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A new American Cancer Society report shows colon and rectal cancers are on the rise among young adults.

News

Access for Special Kids Resource Center working to provide Iowans with special education needs

Updated: 28 minutes ago
An advocacy group is making sure Iowa families have what they need to navigate special education return-to-learn plans during the pandemic, whether it's online or in person.

News

Man shocked by power lines while trying to trim trees in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Power lines possibly shocked a man while he tried to trim trees in Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

News

St. Louis police officer shot and killed after responding to a shooting Saturday night

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Police Department said an officer was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city's south side.

News

A group in Iowa City will hold its fourth night of protests

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Iowa City protesters will hold a fourth night of protests following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City man arrested for spraying slogans and profanity on Old Capitol Building

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police have arrested a man who they said spray painting slogans and profanity on the Old Capitol Building located at 1 N. Clinton Street.

Iowa

Officials identify Iowa woman involved in fatal I-380 crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials have identified the woman killed in an accident on Friday on U.S. Interstate 380 near Highway 30.

Iowa

University of Iowa group calls for protest over in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group at the University of Iowa is pushing for staff and students to join a protest over in-person classes by calling out sick this Wednesday.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to four times as many calls as normal following derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it has responded to four times as many calls as normal following the derecho.

Iowa

Iowa taxi and rideshare drivers feel the impact of bar closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drivers with taxi and rideshare services say they are feeling the impact of bar closures in some counties.