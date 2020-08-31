Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making disaster relief donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency said it was hosting the “Fill the Trailer” donation drive at their facility at 1954 County Home Road in Marion starting on August 31. They are asking for canned food, diapers, toilet paper, paper towels, and other useful items that will then be given to local organizations that are focused on disaster relief.

Those who donate can have a free lunch provided by Hy-Vee. The lunch will only be available on Friday, September 4, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, cookies, pop, and water available too.

The trailer will be located in the main parking lot.

