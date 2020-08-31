Advertisement

Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

Organizers arrange donations at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank.
Organizers arrange donations at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making disaster relief donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency said it was hosting the “Fill the Trailer” donation drive at their facility at 1954 County Home Road in Marion starting on August 31. They are asking for canned food, diapers, toilet paper, paper towels, and other useful items that will then be given to local organizations that are focused on disaster relief.

Those who donate can have a free lunch provided by Hy-Vee. The lunch will only be available on Friday, September 4, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, cookies, pop, and water available too.

The trailer will be located in the main parking lot.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal agency denies critical habitat for endangered bumblebee

Updated: moments ago
|
By JOHN FLESHER, Associated Press
Federal regulators say they won’t designate critical habitat for the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered.

News

Iowa Democrats sue Secy. Pate over absentee ballot requests

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Iowa Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate over absentee ballot request form disputes.

News

More details released about shooting of man in Palo

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Linn County Sheriff's deputies released more information about alleged home invasions in Palo.

News

University of Iowa updates COVID-19 case statistics

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The school released new data on how many students have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19 cases.

News

Iowa State announces fan procedures for football home opener

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Iowa State officials announced their rules and expectations for their football home opener on Monday.

Latest News

News

Employment, economic costs of shutting down Duane Arnold

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Corridor Business Journal discusses the direct and indirect effects of the shutdown of the Duane Arnold Energy Center, Iowa's only nuclear power plant.

News

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

Local

Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.

News

Solon and Xavier starts school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kids at Xavier High School and Solon start school.

Local

More details released, including name of man shot, in morning Palo home break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials have released additional details in the shooting death of a man allegedly involved in home break-ins in Palo on Monday.