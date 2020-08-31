Iowa taxi and rideshare drivers feel the impact of bar closures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Drivers with taxi and rideshare services say they are feeling the impact of bar closures in some counties.

An Uber driver in Des Moines says she’s been giving rides as her full time job for the last two years.

She says she saw a drop in business this weekend after the closures.

“Usually on a Friday, Saturday night it’s really busy,” Uber driver Gloria Jefferson said. “Last night wasn’t terrible, but it could have been better.”

Oscar Bermudez is a cab driver in Des Moines. He said while he normally drives during the day, he knows his industry is seeing an impact.

“I feel bad for the night shift people that are working the night, because it’s kind of rough for them since bars are closed,” Bermudez said.

He also said he is seeing a drop in revenue with fewer people taking rides to and from the airport.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

