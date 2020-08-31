Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard wrote a letter asking fans to adhere to the mitigation measures the university put in place. The letter said seating has been strategically reassigned to create improved social distancing, and that the school estimates about 25,000 fans will attend the first game.

Following the first game, the university will determine whether the mitigation measures were followed adequately and then decide whether to have fans at future games. If the mitigation measures are successful, all season ticket purchasers will be allowed to attend the game scheduled for October 3.

Pollard stressed the following mitigation elements in the letter:

" Health Check - If you are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19, please do not come to the game. Stay home and cheer on the Cyclones on television.

Parking – Fans should arrive early to avoid traffic congestion, park their vehicle, gather game gear and walk directly to the stadium for entrance. Do not gather in the parking lots to socialize.

No Tailgating – There will be no tailgating allowed on university-owned property, including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to parking lots. Fans may not bring nor set up items normally associated with a tailgate such as lawn chairs, coolers, grills, tents, canopies, tables, etc.

Face Coverings – Wear your face covering upon exit from your vehicle. Face coverings will be required at ALL times for ALL individuals. Anyone, who refuses to properly wear a face covering, will be denied access and/or removed from the stadium. Gaiters and face shields are acceptable face coverings. Stadium Entry – Prepare to enter the stadium early. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Honor other fans’ wishes for physical distancing and avoid crowding at entry.

Seating – All fans were reassigned new seating locations and it is critical to sit in those seats to maintain social distancing.

Fan Flow – We encourage fans to remain in their seats as much as possible to limit congestion on the concourses.

Departing the Stadium – Use your own judgment when departing the stadium. Take your time while leaving and respect others desire for physical distancing. There will be no tailgating or social gatherings allowed in the parking lots after the game.”

