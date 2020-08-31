Iowa City Police investigate reports of gunshots at Town and Campus Apartments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex.

Police say it happened on Sunday around 12 a.m. officers responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the area of 1100 Arthur Street. First arriving officers found multiple shell casings in the area, but no victims or property damaged.

Investigation into the incident led officers to execute search warrants at two residences at the Town and Campus Apartments, 1100 Arthur Street. Evidence was collected during these search warrants and a person, Earl McKee, 30, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

No charges have been filed related to the gunshots being fired and we are continuing to investigate. The general public is not believed to be at increased risk due to this incident.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any information related to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigations Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

