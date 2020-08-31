Advertisement

Iowa City Police investigate reports of gunshots at Town and Campus Apartments

KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.
KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex.

Police say it happened on Sunday around 12 a.m. officers responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the area of 1100 Arthur Street.  First arriving officers found multiple shell casings in the area, but no victims or property damaged.

Investigation into the incident led officers to execute search warrants at two residences at the Town and Campus Apartments, 1100 Arthur Street.  Evidence was collected during these search warrants and a person, Earl McKee, 30, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

No charges have been filed related to the gunshots being fired and we are continuing to investigate. The general public is not believed to be at increased risk due to this incident.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any information related to this case.  Anyone with information is asked to call Investigations Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Fanning the flames’: Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions as he unleashed a flurry of tweets Sunday about a deadly clash between his supporters and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

News

Area churches hand out free produce, meat boxes to storm victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.

News

Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was injured during an incident while using a lift to trim trees, according to law enforcement officials.

News

Area catholic churches distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.

Latest News

Local

Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was injured during an incident while using a lift to trim trees, according to law enforcement officials.

Iowa

Two on motorcycle killed in crash during central Iowa chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two people were killed while allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in central Iowa on Saturday evening.

National

ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ commercial-free as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Local

Update: Marshalltown missing teen has been located

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Police in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Iowa

Over 64,000 total cases of COVID-19 total as positivity rate remains high

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State officials reported more cases and deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning as the rate of people testing positive remained high in the latest batch of tests.

News

Chicago Shooting injured two police officers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Chicago Shooting injures two police officers