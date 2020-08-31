Advertisement

Iowa City police charge suspects after they throw bottles of water at pedestrians from moving vehicle

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said they saw suspects forcefully throwing full bottles of water at pedestrians from a moving vehicle in the downtown area at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects were found and charged with assault, among other violations.

Police said finding the suspects was made possible with the help of the victims who participated in the investigation.

Officials did not release the names of the suspects, nor the number of people involved in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who had a bottle of water thrown at them from a vehicle on Saturday night in Iowa City is asked to contact Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452.

