Iowa City man arrested for spraying slogans and profanity on Old Capitol Building

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man who they said spray painted slogans and profanity on the Old Capitol Building located at 1 N. Clinton Street.

A criminal complaint said 18-year-old Luke Beckner intentionally defaced the structure during a protest at 11:12 p.m. on August 28.

Officials said Beckner was identified through surveillance video and past dealings with him.

