Iowa City man arrested for spraying slogans and profanity on Old Capitol Building
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man who they said spray painted slogans and profanity on the Old Capitol Building located at 1 N. Clinton Street.
A criminal complaint said 18-year-old Luke Beckner intentionally defaced the structure during a protest at 11:12 p.m. on August 28.
Officials said Beckner was identified through surveillance video and past dealings with him.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.