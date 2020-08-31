Advertisement

Former University of Iowa sports star, Matt Szykowny, dies at 79

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former University of Iowa sports star passed away last month in Las Vegas.

Matt Szykowny, 79, originally from Bellevue, Pennsylvania, earned a total of seven letters in three University of Iowa sports.

Szykowny played quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1960 to 1962, and ranks 23rd in program history in career passing with 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was also a starter on the 1961 basketball team and a starter on the 1963 baseball team.

He is survived by his two daughters, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His family said it plans to hold a celebration of his life in Pittsburgh at a later date.

