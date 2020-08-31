Advertisement

‘Fanning the flames’: Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions as he unleashed a flurry of tweets Sunday about a deadly clash between his supporters and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Trump’s critics also pointed to the president’s plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of another police-involved shooting. Local Democratic leaders denounced Trump’s plans to visit Kenosha. A man was shot and killed in Portland after a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city’s streets.

In tweets Sunday, Trump praised the caravan participants as “GREAT PATRIOTS!” and blamed the city’s Democratic mayor for the death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, a night highlighting music and pop culture, kicked off with heartfelt words in memory of Chadwick Boseman, as host Keke Palmer told viewers the event was dedicated to the “Black Panther” icon.

National

‘Tragedy’: St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

News

Iowa City Police investigate reports of gunshots at Town and Campus Apartments

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa City police are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex.

National

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

National Politics

Portland mayor says Trump has 'created the hate'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting as the city's mayor and President Trump blame eachother for the violence.

Latest News

National

Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast.

National

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Area churches hand out free produce, meat boxes to storm victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.

News

Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was injured during an incident while using a lift to trim trees, according to law enforcement officials.

News

Area catholic churches distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.