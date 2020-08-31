Derecho resource center sites now closed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Special neighborhood centers set up following the August 10 derecho are now shutting down, according to city officials.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers, which intended to provide emergency supplies, support, and information to victims of the devastating windstorm, are closed as of Monday. The sites were previously operated at Metro High School, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, the Ladd Library, Taylor Elementary School, and the Northwest Recreation Center.

Users who need access to services can call 2-1-1 for information. In addition, more information is available at the city’s website.

