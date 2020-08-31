Advertisement

Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.

The Climate Prediction Center issues precipitation and temperature outlooks on various scales, from the medium-term like their 6-10 day outlooks, to the very-long-term up to a year in advance. The monthly outlooks, which they issue about half a month ahead of time and then again as the month starts, can provide some good insight into what to expect in the coming weeks.

The CPC expresses their predictions as whether above or below normal conditions for precipitation or temperature are expected, highlighting areas in increasingly-dark colors to indicate places where those conditions are more favored. Areas that don’t get shaded on their maps are coin tosses, essentially; they have equal chances of seeing above or below normal conditions, according to the forecasters’ analysis.

The outlooks for September, hot off the presses on Monday, show that below normal temperatures are favored for the month in Iowa. This tracks with what our short- to medium-range models are showing. Right now, our 9-day forecast features near, or slightly above, normal temperatures through about the weekend, then crashing temperatures into the 60s for highs thereafter. The CPC expects that trend to continue.

The temperature outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center.
The temperature outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center.(KCRG)

Unfortunately, their outlook also favors drier-than-normal conditions for the month, which would extend our recent overall dry stretch. Many areas in the state are hurting for precipitation. If the CPC is correct, they likely still will be by the end of September.

The precipitation outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center.
The precipitation outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center.(KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making food donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

News

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

News

Solon and Xavier starts school

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Kids at Xavier High School and Solon start school.

Local

More details released, including name of man shot, in morning Palo home break-ins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials have released additional details in the shooting death of a man allegedly involved in home break-ins in Palo on Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Parking fees returning on Tuesday in Dubuque after pandemic suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Drivers in Dubuque will be required to begin paying for parking again after a lengthy suspension due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local

New video shows damage at Linn County parks, some remain closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A newly-released video montage on Monday gives some idea of the extent of damage at Linn County’s public parks following the August 10 derecho, which still has some locations closed.

Local

326 new COVID-19 cases among Univ. of Iowa students reported since Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The total number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus among students at the University of Iowa increased by more than 50% since Friday, according to statistics released by the school on Monday.

Local

Derecho resource center sites now closed in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Special neighborhood centers set up following the August 10 derecho are now shutting down, according to city officials.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.