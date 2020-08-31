Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.

The Climate Prediction Center issues precipitation and temperature outlooks on various scales, from the medium-term like their 6-10 day outlooks, to the very-long-term up to a year in advance. The monthly outlooks, which they issue about half a month ahead of time and then again as the month starts, can provide some good insight into what to expect in the coming weeks.

The CPC expresses their predictions as whether above or below normal conditions for precipitation or temperature are expected, highlighting areas in increasingly-dark colors to indicate places where those conditions are more favored. Areas that don’t get shaded on their maps are coin tosses, essentially; they have equal chances of seeing above or below normal conditions, according to the forecasters’ analysis.

The outlooks for September, hot off the presses on Monday, show that below normal temperatures are favored for the month in Iowa. This tracks with what our short- to medium-range models are showing. Right now, our 9-day forecast features near, or slightly above, normal temperatures through about the weekend, then crashing temperatures into the 60s for highs thereafter. The CPC expects that trend to continue.

The temperature outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center. (KCRG)

Unfortunately, their outlook also favors drier-than-normal conditions for the month, which would extend our recent overall dry stretch. Many areas in the state are hurting for precipitation. If the CPC is correct, they likely still will be by the end of September.

The precipitation outlook for September 2020, issued on Monday, August 31, by the Climate Prediction Center. (KCRG)

