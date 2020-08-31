Advertisement

Cool Tuesday with shower chance

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We have a bit of an up and down pattern in place this week. Overall the theme looks dry. A system moving south on Tuesday brings some cloudiness and possibly some showers. This would be confined to the afternoon and looks isolated. Breezy conditions build with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Labor Day Weekend we see a Sunday rain chance with much cooler weather for next Monday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

A cold front may bring some showers and storms this morning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a few showers and storms to push across the area, mainly this morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on a chance of showers and storms this morning across eastern Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
A few showers or storms may push across the area this morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Small chances for rain return, seasonal temperatures continue

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Cloud cover will increase overnight, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by Monday morning across the area ahead of a cold front bringing spotty shower activity to the region on Monday.

Forecast

Rain chances return

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
Cloud cover will increase overnight, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by Monday morning across the area ahead of a cold front bringing spotty shower activity to the region on Monday.

Forecast

Rain chances return

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Cloud cover will increase overnight, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by Monday morning across the area ahead of a cold front bringing spotty shower activity to the region on Monday.

Forecast

Weather that nearly duplicates what we saw on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
If you liked Saturday’s weather, there’s a good chance that you’ll like today’s weather a whole lot.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT
Another really nice day to end the week.

Forecast

Beautiful weather to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Perfect weekend weather continues with seasonal temperatures, comfortable dew points, and plentiful sunshine.