Cool Tuesday with shower chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We have a bit of an up and down pattern in place this week. Overall the theme looks dry. A system moving south on Tuesday brings some cloudiness and possibly some showers. This would be confined to the afternoon and looks isolated. Breezy conditions build with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Labor Day Weekend we see a Sunday rain chance with much cooler weather for next Monday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.