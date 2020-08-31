Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to four times as many calls as normal following derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it has responded to four times as many calls as normal following the derecho.

In a Facebook post, officials said the fire department has responded to 2,071 calls since August 10. That’s compared to 559 calls from a similar time period a year ago.

Most of the calls have been for gas leaks (336), outside fires (307) and fire alarms (226).

Firefighters have responded to about 4 times as many calls as normal between August 10 at 12:30 p.m. (when the Derecho...

