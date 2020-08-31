Advertisement

A cold front may bring some showers and storms this morning

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching a cold front moving east through our area today. Along and just behind that front, a few showers or thunderstorms may develop. No severe weather is expected and highs will remain in the 70s. Tonight, plan on quiet and dry conditions with lows in the upper 40s north to mid-50s farther south. Tomorrow, a system largely misses us to the south, though it may still clip us with a few showers primarily in the afternoon. Overall, rain amounts look very light over the next couple of days, if you pick up much at all. Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with ample sunshine and highs into the mid-80s. Another cold front moves across Thursday, increasing the wind a bit but keeping the overall weather pretty pleasant. Trends continue to point towards much cooler weather by Labor Day.

