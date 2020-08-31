611 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Iowa Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 611 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 31, the state’s data is showing a total of 64,713 COVID-19 cases and 1,112 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,222 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 633,664 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 299 patients hospitalized, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 85 of those patients are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

