326 new COVID-19 cases among Univ. of Iowa students reported since Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus among students at the University of Iowa increased by more than 50% since Friday, according to statistics released by the school on Monday.

As of Monday, a total of 922 students have self-reported positive test results for COVID-19 to the University of Iowa, an increase of 326 since Friday’s total of 596. That represents an increase of 54.7% during that time period. Three more university employees reported testing positive, bringing the total to 13.

17 students living in residence halls are in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus, while 78 students with the virus in residence halls are in self-isolation away from other students.

Statistics are updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and reflect only self-reported positive cases.

