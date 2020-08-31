Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making food donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

News

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

Local

Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.

News

Solon and Xavier starts school

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Kids at Xavier High School and Solon start school.

Latest News

Local

More details released, including name of man shot, in morning Palo home break-ins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials have released additional details in the shooting death of a man allegedly involved in home break-ins in Palo on Monday.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

Local

Parking fees returning on Tuesday in Dubuque after pandemic suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Drivers in Dubuque will be required to begin paying for parking again after a lengthy suspension due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.