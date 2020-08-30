Weather that nearly duplicates what we saw on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you liked Saturday’s weather, there’s a good chance that you’ll like today’s weather a whole lot.

Expect very similar temperatures and humidity levels after a cool start, though temperatures should bounce back to the upper 70s and low 80s once again under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase a bit tonight, ahead of slight chance for showers and storms on Monday. Currently, the northern parts of the viewing area look most favored for this activity. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, as a disturbance passes to our south.

The middle of the week actually looks a touch warmer than in yesterday’s forecast, but still far from the hot weather we saw last week. Some ups and downs in temperatures look possible toward the end of the week, with another front moving through on Sunday with a chance for storms.

The following week starts cooler.

