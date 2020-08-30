Two on motorcycle killed in crash during central Iowa chase

DE SOTO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed while allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in central Iowa on Saturday evening.

At around 5:11 p.m., a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to pull over a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was eluding them on northbound 360th Street. The deputy said that the motorcycle lost control in a curve, causing the vehicle to exit the road. It crossed 360th Street Place, eventually landing in a ditch.

Thomas Kennedy, 36, and Rachel Glissmann, 36, both of Waukee, were killed in the crash. Neither were using a helmet at the time.

The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.