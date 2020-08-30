Small chances for rain return, seasonal temperatures continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a picture-perfect weekend, we are finally looking at chances for some much-needed rain in the forecast as we start the workweek.

Cloud cover will increase overnight, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by Monday morning across the area ahead of a cold front bringing spotty shower activity to the region on Monday. Better, but still scattered, chances for rain are in the forecast for Tuesday. Heavy rain is not expected and not everyone will receive rain. Temperatures will be similar to what we’ve seen over the weekend but may be cooler by just a few degrees with most topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

By mid-week, high pressure takes control of the forecast and we’ll see temperatures return to the low and mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Some ups and downs in temperatures look possible toward the end of the week, with another front moving through on Sunday with a chance for storms. The following week starts cooler.

