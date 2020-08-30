Advertisement

Over 64,000 total cases of COVID-19 total as positivity rate remains high

Des Moines Public Schools mechanic Kelly Silver cleans the dashboard of a school bus, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools mechanic Kelly Silver cleans the dashboard of a school bus, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials reported more cases and deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning as the rate of people testing positive remained high in the latest batch of tests.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 990 additional cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, putting the overall count at 64,102. 46,525 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 131.

Two additional deaths were reported, raising the total to 1,110 since the pandemic began.

308 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of seven in the last 24 hours. 88 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 42 require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 42 new patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease during this reporting period, less than the previous reporting period’s 48.

5,608 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positivity rate for tests reported in that 24-hour period was 17.7%, higher than the previous reporting period’s 16.4%. A total of 630,442 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

