Marshalltown Police seeking missing teenager
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Klause Morris, 13, was last seen on Saturday, August 29, at around 3:30 p.m. He is believed to have been wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. He may have also been wearing a black head wrap or headband.
Morris is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you have any information about Morris’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725, or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.
