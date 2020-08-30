Advertisement

Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured during an incident while using a lift to trim trees, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an electrocution in the 800 block of 17th Street SE. Officials located a 22-year-old man on a portable lift that they believe made contact with a power line.

The man was able to respond to directions and stayed put until Alliant Energy crews arrived to de-energize the line. Firefighters were then able to rescue the man from the lift.

The victim then was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. There was no word on his condition.

Officials with Alliant said that the line was carrying 7,200 volts.

