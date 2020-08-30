Advertisement

Iowa City Police investigate another online video showing vehicle/protester incident

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police say they are investigating an incident between a vehicle and protester during a protest in Iowa City Friday night.

Police say they have been made aware of a video circulating online from Friday of a vehicle backing towards protesters after a verbal exchange in the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. They are investigating this incident. As of yet, they have not been contacted by any of the people involved or witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who was struck by this vehicle, or witnessed the incident in-person, is urged to contact Iowa City Police Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452 to provide information that will assist with this investigation.

