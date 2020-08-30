Advertisement

Iowa City athletes sad to see pause to their seasons after district vote

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The season started this week for high school football, volleyball and cross country. The hope is a full season will be completed, but right now, Iowa City athletes won’t have that opportunity.

On Saturday morning, the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously to start the first two weeks of the school year online, starting on Sept. 8. According to the Department of Education, no athletic events can take place in that two-week span, but they’re able to play until Sept. 8. Johnson County has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We feel that the board is supporting us and they have our backs and that they want sports to happen as well,” said Iowa City West senior Marcus Morgan. “I think they believe it can happen. It’s just that their hands our tied right now.”

Several athletes from all three public schools spoke to the board via Zoom and stood outside the District Administration building advocating to play.

“I feel it’s not just taking away a season and an opportunity to play,” said Iowa City High senior Raph Hamilton. “It’s taking away a lot of special memories, leadership opportunities, character development, and for a lot of people it’s a mental health thing. I think if you take away sports in the fall there’s a lot of unintended consequences.”

