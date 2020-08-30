Clean-up continues in Benton County from the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are continuing to clean up across eastern Iowa almost three weeks since the derecho.

The storm, which happened on August 10 and left thousands without power, hit around 25 different counties across the state of Iowa. Only one county, Linn as of Saturday, has qualified for individual assistance from FEMA.

The Governor’s office said on Tuesday it could know if other counties will qualify for individual assistance by the end of this upcoming week.

One of those counties requesting individual assistance is Benton County. Ryan Ohrt, who was helping clean-up property his family owns in the county, said the damage from the derecho doesn’t compare to the wind storm that hit the county in 2011.

“The 2011 storm moved the barn slightly,” he said. “But, you can see what the effects of what 2020 did. It took everything down.”

The barn is around 140 years old and housed their family’s classic car collection. On Saturday, they tried to carefully clean up the damage hoping to salvage some of the cars.

