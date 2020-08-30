Advertisement

Clean-up continues in Benton County from the derecho

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are continuing to clean up across eastern Iowa almost three weeks since the derecho.

The storm, which happened on August 10 and left thousands without power, hit around 25 different counties across the state of Iowa. Only one county, Linn as of Saturday, has qualified for individual assistance from FEMA.

The Governor’s office said on Tuesday it could know if other counties will qualify for individual assistance by the end of this upcoming week.

One of those counties requesting individual assistance is Benton County. Ryan Ohrt, who was helping clean-up property his family owns in the county, said the damage from the derecho doesn’t compare to the wind storm that hit the county in 2011.

“The 2011 storm moved the barn slightly,” he said. “But, you can see what the effects of what 2020 did. It took everything down.”

The barn is around 140 years old and housed their family’s classic car collection. On Saturday, they tried to carefully clean up the damage hoping to salvage some of the cars.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City school board chooses to start online-only after virus waiver

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa City school board chooses to start online-only after virus waiver

Iowa

Judge invalidates pre-filled absentee ballots in second Iowa county

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
A second Iowa judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and ordered a county to invalidate at least 14,000 absentee ballot requests.

Local

Iowa City school board chooses to start online-only after virus waiver

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Members of the Iowa City school board voted unanimously to utilize a waiver granted by the state to start the school year with online-only instruction.

Iowa

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases added to state count as deaths exceed 1,100 total

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A significant number of positive tests of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Data differences, delays from private labs behind discrepancies in COVID-19 rates Iowa says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Iowa’s Governor’s Office pointed to differences in data reporting and delays from private labs in explaining discrepancies KCRG-TV9 found in the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Iowa.

Iowa

2nd Iowa judge backs GOP, rules Woodbury ballot requests invalid

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A second Iowa judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and ordered a county to invalidate at least 14,000 absentee ballot requests.

Local

Linn County chase that allegedly exceeds 100 mph ends with arrest in Fairfax

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A police chase on Friday night ended with an arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

News

University of Iowa students concerned about future of college education as cases increase on campus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Johnson County is among the 6 counties Governor Reynolds has ordered all bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to close. The governor said the increase in cases has been traced specifically back to those in the younger age groups.

News

University of Iowa students concerned about future of college education as cases increase on campus

Updated: 19 hours ago
Johnson County is among the 6 counties Governor Reynolds has ordered all bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to close. The governor said the increase in cases has been traced specifically back to those in the younger age groups.

Local

Archdiocese of Dubuque giving away more than 12,000 food boxes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Derecho survivors who still may not have power or may have had to throw away food can get a free box of produce and meat from eastern Iowa catholic organizations.