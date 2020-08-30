Advertisement

California moves to consider reparations for slavery

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people join hands as they pose for a photo in the Reflecting Pool in the shadow of the Washington Monument as they attend the March on Washington, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African-Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police. The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan 33-3 vote Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people join hands as they pose for a photo in the Reflecting Pool in the shadow of the Washington Monument as they attend the March on Washington, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African-Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police. The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan 33-3 vote Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) -

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police.

The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan vote Saturday. The measure returns to the Assembly for final consideration. It would require the task force to study the impact of slavery in California and recommend to the Legislature by July 2023 the form of compensation that should be awarded, how it should be awarded, and who should be should be eligible for compensation.

