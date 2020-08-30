Advertisement

Area churches hand out free produce, meat boxes to storm victims

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Metro Catholic Outreach partnered with Cedar Rapids Metro Area Catholic Churches to distribute food. They are giving out 12 thousand 500 boxes of fresh produce and frozen meat over a 3 day period. They started handing out food on Saturday. Sunday’s event was held at Saint Matthew’s Catholic Parish from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The giveaway was open to everyone regardless of income or residency.

“Today, we have 2 semi loads or about 3 thousand boxes of fresh produce. Yesterday, we had an equivalent amount but we also had about 35 hundred boxes of meat and dairy,” said Rich Wallace, Deacon of St. Matthew’s.

There will be another food giveaway Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Polk County sheriff agrees to release 2018 shooting video

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to release reports and video of crimes and other incidents it investigates when there is an open records request.

Hawkeyes

Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to cancel fall football season, source says Iowa voted yes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring.

National

Federal agency denies critical habitat for endangered bumblebee

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JOHN FLESHER, Associated Press
Federal regulators say they won’t designate critical habitat for the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered.

News

Iowa Democrats sue Secy. Pate over absentee ballot requests

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Iowa Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate over absentee ballot request form disputes.

News

More details released about shooting of man in Palo

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Linn County Sheriff's deputies released more information about alleged home invasions in Palo.

Latest News

News

University of Iowa updates COVID-19 case statistics

Updated: 1 hour ago
The school released new data on how many students have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19 cases.

News

Iowa State announces fan procedures for football home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa State officials announced their rules and expectations for their football home opener on Monday.

News

Employment, economic costs of shutting down Duane Arnold

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Corridor Business Journal discusses the direct and indirect effects of the shutdown of the Duane Arnold Energy Center, Iowa's only nuclear power plant.

Local

Linn County Solid Waste Agency providing free lunch in exchange for disaster donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People can help recovery efforts from the August 10 derecho by making food donations, according to officials, and get a free lunch in the process.

News

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

Local

Cooler, drier conditions favored for September, forecasters say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
September looks like a little bit of early fall, according to the forecasters who specialize in long-range outlooks.