Area churches hand out free produce, meat boxes to storm victims

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several area catholic churches are partnering to distribute food to those still being impacted after the derecho.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Metro Catholic Outreach partnered with Cedar Rapids Metro Area Catholic Churches to distribute food. They are giving out 12 thousand 500 boxes of fresh produce and frozen meat over a 3 day period. They started handing out food on Saturday. Sunday’s event was held at Saint Matthew’s Catholic Parish from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The giveaway was open to everyone regardless of income or residency.

“Today, we have 2 semi loads or about 3 thousand boxes of fresh produce. Yesterday, we had an equivalent amount but we also had about 35 hundred boxes of meat and dairy,” said Rich Wallace, Deacon of St. Matthew’s.

There will be another food giveaway Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

