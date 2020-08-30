Amana Colonies adapts Wurst Festival during pandemic

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Amana Colonies’ Wurst Festival was postponed in June because of high COVID-19 rates.

Even though COVID-19 positivity rates are higher than they were in June, people still came out to enjoy the event on Saturday.

Ella Einertson and her dog came from Mason City to the Amana Colonies to participate in the annual Dachshund Derby. They’re just one of many guests that came through on Saturday looking for a safe opportunity to get out of the house. She says this is the first big event she’s gotten to go to all summer.

The Wurst Festival would normally happen in a big outdoor space, with sausage makers from across the Midwest and thousands of guests. This year, organizers say they had to scale it back to make it safe. Instead of bringing in vendors, Amana’s restaurants each made a sausage dish. All the restaurants have spread out tables to allow for social distancing, and several have outdoor seating options. The Dachshund Derby event went on as usual, with signs posted around the space encouraging guests to wear masks.

Organizers say the high positivity rates aren’t stopping people from coming. “Actually, we’re noticing an increase. Every week we get past the initial close down, it seems we see more people coming to the Amana. I think people are feeling more confident,” says David Rettig, Executive Director of Amana Colonies Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

However, Rettig says one of their most popular festivals, Oktoberfest, won’t happen this year. Instead, it’s being replaced with a series of smaller events that will run from September to November.

