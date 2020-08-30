ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ commercial-free as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

The film will be broadcast at 7 p.m. CDT, with the special beginning at 9:20 p.m. CDT.

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

