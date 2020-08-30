Advertisement

ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ commercial-free as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

The film will be broadcast at 7 p.m. CDT, with the special beginning at 9:20 p.m. CDT.

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

