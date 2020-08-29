University of Iowa students concerned about future of college education as cases increase on campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is among the 6 counties Governor Reynolds has ordered all bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to close. The governor said the increase in cases has been traced specifically back to those in the younger age groups.

Friday, The University of Iowa confirmed they’ve had 500 new positive cases since Monday among students there.

“It’s a college campus of course it was going to happen,” said Trevor Anderson.

Anderson says although he’s not surprised about the spike in cases in the county and specifically on campus, he is concerned. That is why he’s in support of bars especially near campus closing.

“People are going to complain about it, but at the end of the day it’s a pandemic. If some kid is going to get mad because they can’t get drunk underage, that’s on you buddy,” said Anderson.

Most students like Anderson have been on campus for the past two weeks now as classes have resumed. Governor Kim Reynolds said that can be attributed to the spike in cases in Johnson County. Over the last 14 days the state has traced the cases to people mainly between 19 to 24 year olds, and while that age group is not at high risk, they are spreading it.

“I think the college kids are being very immature about it,” said Melissa Ward, a freshman at the University. Both Anderson and Ward are from Florida, and are excited to start their freshman year back on campus, but they’re already thinking about what the future will look like. “If you want to come here, and go to school, it’s about going to school and that’s what they should be focused on, and I know everyone wants to have fun but we can’t do that right now,” said Ward.

However, she says that hasn’t been stopping some of her fellow students. “I don’t see as many people partying on campus but downtown it’s really bad,” said Ward.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go out to bars in the past two weeks, and I’ve been seeing things on Snapchat and Instagram,” said Shannon Tomlinson, a Sophomore at the University.

Her friend, Paloma Solorio is another student here from out of town, and she’s worried if things don’t improve she won’t be able to continue her education in some kind of normalcy.

“It’s frustrating that people are still going out a lot. I want to have my classes in person and be able to be on campus for as long as I can,” said Solorio.

While Solorio thinks the order will help, she says it’s also going to take people being responsible themselves, too.

“Definitely wear a mask out in public for sure and if you’re showing symptoms, don’t go out stay in quarantine,” she said.

“Use common sense, and just be smart,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.