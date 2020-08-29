Advertisement

State is under reporting the positive rate of COVID-19 tests

By Ethan Stein and Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our I9 team found the state is under-reporting the positive rate of COVID-19 tests in the state on their website to show the state of the pandemic is better than reality.

The positivity rate is the key metric to track the spread of the virus, the effectiveness of the response to the virus, and is used to determine when a school district can move classes fully online.

It is also another reason to question if the state’s data is skewed to make the pandemic look better in Iowa after the state admitted to a major flaw in its coronavirus data that backdated thousands of positive and negative test results. The mistake also made the current pandemic picture look better.

Our I9 team also found on Wednesday Iowa can’t track the number of positive, negative, or inconclusive tests performed by Test Iowa or another test.

Just like the state our I9 team tracks the data every day and makes our own calculations. Our data dramatically differs from the data the website displays

The state’s coronavirus website reports 10.2% of all tests over the last 14 days came back positive, but our tracking shows the positivity rate was 11.8 percent.

This differential becomes larger if you look at certain days.

  • On August 16, the state shows a 7% positive rate but data shows it’s actually 10%.
  • On August 23, the state reported a positive rate of around 9%, but our data shows it was around 15%.
  • On August 24, the state reported a 12% positive rate but our data shows it’s actually around 19%

This comes as Iowa shattered its record for new Covid-19 cases in one day, more than 2,600 new cases. But, about half of that came from adding months’ worth of Antigen tests to the count. This also skews the data to show a positivity rate of more than 80% today.

Even without the Antigen tests, the positivity rate is still above 30%.

Our I9 team reached out to the state to explain the reporting discrepancy but did not get an answer.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Lives Matter protests to resume in Dubuque next week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Black Lives Matter organizers are planning to protest again after Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha.

Local

Eastern Iowa continues cleaning up storm debris as another storm moves through

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
One window contractor said it’s important people clean up the debris around their home before it another storm system spreads it around into someone's yard.

Iowa

EDITORIAL: KCRG-TV9 does not endorse candidates with TV ads

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
At least two campaigns have used KCRG-TV9 images or staff in TV ads to promote their candidacy but there is nothing we can do to stop them.

Local

Central City Middle/High School rolling out ‘virtual, in-person learning’ for back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
As students prepare to return to learn, classes in one eastern Iowa school district are taking a unique approach.

Latest News

News

Some schools are taking unique approach to learning this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
As students prepare to return to learn, classes in one eastern Iowa school district are taking a unique approach.

Local

Wurst Fest still happening Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A summer tradition in the Amana Colonies, originally postponed due to the pandemic, will go on as scheduled Saturday.

News

UIHC CEO talks increase in COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state reported more than 2,600 new cases, for a positivity rate of more than 80

Local

Univ. of Northern Iowa releases COVID-19 test results, will report new data every Monday & Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The University of Iowa began to release its COVID-19 results on Friday. The data will be updated every Monday and Friday and will be shared in a way to protect the individual’s privacy.

News

Wurst Fest set for Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A summer tradition in the Amana Colonies, originally postponed due the pandemic, will go on as scheduled tomorrow.

News

Experts say changes in school could contribute to mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
More schools in Iowa will have students go back to the classroom next week and they're dealing with a lot of changes during the pandemic.