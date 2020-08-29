Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases added to state count as deaths exceed 1,100 total

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A significant number of positive tests of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,081 additional cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall total to 63,112. 46,394 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 497.

17 additional deaths were reported since Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 1,108 since the pandemic began.

315 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 16 in the last 24 hour reporting period. 91 of those patients are in intensive care units which held steady. 43 patients require the use of ventilators, a net increase of two. 48 patients were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state during the last 24 hours, a higher number than the previous reporting period’s 40 patients.

6,581 tests were reported by public and private labs since Friday morning. The positivity rate for that group of tests was 16.4%. A total of 624,834 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

