One dead after crash on I-380 near Highway 30
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A portion of I-380 continues to be closed after a fatal crash Friday evening.
Cedar Rapids police responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near the rest stop. A second crash happened on I-380 near Highway 30 at 6:33 p.m.
Police said that it involved two vehicles striking the back of a flatbed truck. One of the drivers that struck the flatbed truck sustained fatal injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
