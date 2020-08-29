One dead after crash on I-380 near Highway 30

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A portion of I-380 continues to be closed after a fatal crash Friday evening.

Cedar Rapids police responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near the rest stop. A second crash happened on I-380 near Highway 30 at 6:33 p.m.

Police said that it involved two vehicles striking the back of a flatbed truck. One of the drivers that struck the flatbed truck sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

