New transfer at CCA is hoping to use football season to get college scholarship

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - JC Moreau is the owner of StrengthU in North Liberty. He works closely with local athletes like TJ Bollers, a Wisconsin commit out of Clear Creek Amana. Three weeks ago, somebody else started to work out with them.

“Obviously the size, the height, the length. He’s got huge hands in those things matter,” Moreau said.

Mark Gorbatenko hails from Barrington Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He had never been to Iowa until just weeks ago.

“There’s a lot of corn.” Gorbatenko said. “There’s a lot, it’s cornfield after cornfield here.”

Gorbatenko is here for one reason, football. A sport he stopped playing after 8th grade, turning into a full time hockey player. Then, mother nature changed the variables.

“Nine inch, hundred pound growth spurt, and started getting way too many penalties in hockey,” Gorbatenko said when explaining his physical transformation.

Wanting a college scholarship, he needed to get on the field quickly for his senior season, in order to provide schools with film. When Illinois chose to switch football to spring, his options were scarce.

“It wasn’t an easy decision.” Gorbatenko said. “Obviously, I’m leaving a good chunk of my family back at home and a bunch of my friends and teammates, but I’ve come to a really great situation and Clear Creek Amana and everyone’s been very welcoming.”

“Obviously he’s a project, wherever he goes,” Moreau said. “But he definitely shows that you can do the physical things you need,”

Even with a lack of high school experience, Gorbatenko holds strong interest from two division one programs and now he’s ready to increase his stock.

