Linn County chase that allegedly exceeds 100 mph ends with arrest in Fairfax

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police chase on Friday night ended with an arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:12 p.m., a deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle on westbound Iowa Highway 100, near E Avenue, for speeding. The driver was allegedly going 81 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle did not respond to the deputy’s attempts to pull it over, instead leading the deputy on a chase.

The vehicle allegedly reached speeds of at least 100 mph on the chase, which ended at a residence in the 4000 block of 80th Street after it turned southbound on the street. Law enforcement officers were able to identify the driver as Logan Paul Spencer, 21, of Fairfax.

Spencer was arrested near his home in Fairfax and charged with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding citations.

The Iowa State Patrol and Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

