Judge invalidates pre-filled absentee ballots in second Iowa county

By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCRG) - A second Iowa judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and ordered a county to invalidate at least 14,000 absentee ballot requests.

In his ruling Friday evening, Judge Patrick Tott found that Woodbury County elections commissioner Patrick Gill acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to 57,000 registered voters that had their personal information filled in. About 14,000 have been returned so far.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups sued three Iowa counties.

The decision came a day after another judge ruled that Linn County officials also had violated the secretary of state’s directive.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said his office will contact the roughly 50,000 voters whose absentee ballot request has been invalidated by the ruling. He also noted that anyone in doubt can file a second request for an absentee ballot. He says his office ensures that each voter will only get one ballot even if he or she files two requests.

A similar lawsuit is pending against Johnson County’s auditor.

