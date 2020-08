DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hempstead Mustangs defeated the Linn-Mar Lions 28-7 on Friday night to start off the season 1-0. Following the loss, Linn-Mar drops to 0-1.

Hempstead looks ahead to a matchup with Kennedy on September 25th while the Lions hope to rebound against Xavier.

