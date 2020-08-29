Fantastically pleasant air continuing to move in on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much more pleasant air has settled into the area, making for a near-perfect weather weekend for outdoor activities.

Compared to the last several days, we will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler and much less humid. Expect highs today and Sunday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows dip into the 50s on both days as well, setting up some decently cool mornings.

A couple of disturbances approach for the early part of the work week, each bringing at least a chance of some showers and storms. The best shot right now for more of the area would appear to be coming on Tuesday, though it depends on the ultimate track of the storm system and its associated moisture. Stay tuned.

Temperatures stay in a pretty narrow range throughout the week, with highs never getting much warmer than the low 80s for most. Overnight lows stay in the 50s and low 60s, with no sign of muggy weather anytime soon.

