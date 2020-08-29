Black Lives Matter protests to resume in Dubuque next week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dereka Williams and Gwendolyn Fountain said Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha is personal for them.

They want to do something about it.

”We do not agree with this,” Williams said. “We feel like something has to be done and the only way something can be done is if noise is made and we need to make some noise.”

”We are fed up,” Fountain said. “I do not feel like the Black community is heard enough.”

Last June they organized Black Lives Matter protests in Dubuque after George Floyd’s killing.

They say those rallies brought the community together to talk about race relations in the country and they hope to achieve the same now.

”We want to let people know that we are not accepting this and that racism is over; it’s time for it to be over,” Williams said.

Community leader Caprice Jones said these protests will bring Dubuque together when it desperately needs it.

“I think that when we reach out to each other we collectively do an individual act of basically encouraging each other, inspiring each other, motivating each other to actually wanna love each other,” he said. “Right now it is a crucial time in history and everyone should know what side of history they want to be on when they leave this world.”

