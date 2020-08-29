Beautiful weather to wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect weekend weather continues with seasonal temperatures, comfortable dew points, and plentiful sunshine.

Open up the windows overnight and give the AC a break as lows will back off into the 50s over the next few nights. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s across eastern Iowa with mostly sunny skies overhead and light southeasterly winds.

Into the workweek, a series of disturbances will bring us chances for some showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday and keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right now, rain chances are looking isolated with the best chance on Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures and sunshine look to round out the workweek.

