Advertisement

Beautiful weather to wrap up the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect weekend weather continues with seasonal temperatures, comfortable dew points, and plentiful sunshine.

Open up the windows overnight and give the AC a break as lows will back off into the 50s over the next few nights. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s across eastern Iowa with mostly sunny skies overhead and light southeasterly winds.

Into the workweek, a series of disturbances will bring us chances for some showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday and keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right now, rain chances are looking isolated with the best chance on Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures and sunshine look to round out the workweek.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another great day to wrap up the weekend

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Perfect weekend weather continues with seasonal temperatures, comfortable dew points, and plentiful sunshine

Forecast

Fantastically pleasant air continuing to move in on Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Much more pleasant air has settled into the area, making for a near-perfect weather weekend for outdoor activities.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Much more pleasant air is here to stay for the weekend.

Forecast

Great weekend weather to get outside!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
It'll be a great weekend to get outdoors with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
It'll be a great weekend to get outdoors with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Forecast

Potential for strong storms this afternoon and evening

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Be on the lookout for strong storms later today into tonight.

Forecast

Warm again Friday, chances for storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day with storms possible by Friday afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day with severe storms possible Friday along a cold front.

Forecast

Hot today, a few storms possible over northern Iowa this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the 90s this afternoon. A few storms are possible over northern Iowa.