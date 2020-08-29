Advertisement

Archdiocese of Dubuque giving away more than 12,000 food boxes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho survivors who still may not have power or may have had to throw away food can get a free box of produce and meat from eastern Iowa catholic organizations.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Metro Catholic Outreach are working with Cedar Rapids-area Catholic churches to give away more than 12,000 boxes.

The event starts at 11:30 AM Saturday and goes through 3 PM on Monday. Meat boxes will only be available on Saturday.

It begins at St. Matthew Catholic Parish on 1st Ave NE and 23rd Street on Saturday and Sunday. It ends on Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church on Edgewood Road.

People can drive through the parking lot of the churches where masked volunteers will bring the boxes right to their car.

“It’s rewarding to say the least. To be able to help people who have lost everything. I mean people have lost their homes, their places of business, and to know that we can help in some small way just restock their freezer or pantries. It’s really very rewarding for us,” said Tracy Morrison of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

No paperwork is required at this event and all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.

Derecho survivors who still may not have power or may have had to throw away food can get a free box of produce and meat from eastern Iowa catholic organizations.

