Wurst Fest still happening Saturday

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - A summer tradition in the Amana Colonies, originally postponed due to the pandemic, will go on as scheduled Saturday.

The annual Wurst Festival will take place all day Saturday. Shops and restaurants are offering up different kinds of sausages throughout Saturday before live music at Millstream Brewery to end the night.

That’s different from most years when the event is all in one central location with a crowd of thousands of people.

David Rettig, the Amana Colonies CVB, said, ”It’s a little different, but it is a social distancing type of wurst festival. So we’re still promoting sausages, still, have plenty of great food, it will be fun but it will be a more controlled atmosphere and social distanced.”

Organizers recommend that people wear face masks to the event, but understand guests will have to take off their masks to eat and drink.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.