UNI releases COVID-19 test results & will report new data every Monday & Friday

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa began to release its COVID-19 results on Friday.

The data will be updated every Monday and Friday and will be shared in a way to protect the individual’s privacy. The data can be found here. Between August 17 and August 27, the Student Health Center administered 225 tests, with 62 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 163 testing negative.

“Timely, accurate information is a powerful tool for fighting COVID-19, and we believe everyone in the community deserves to have access to it as we work together to stop this virus,” said President Mark A. Nook. “As we make this announcement, we also want to send our support to those Panthers who are recovering in isolation or protecting others while in quarantine.”

31 people who have tested positive are students living on campus, who are within a 10-day, CDC mandated isolation period. 81 students living on campus housing are still in a 14-day, CDC mandated quarantine period due to close contact with a person who tested positive.

“Efficient, accurate testing is important to the university’s mitigation strategy,” said Shelley O’Connell, director of the UNI Student Health Center. “These metrics are being tracked closely to help us respond quickly through contact tracing and other means.”

Each morning, faculty and staff at UNI receive an email from Panther Health with a survey link to track their health and help determine if that person should come to campus or stay home. Anyone who receives a positive test result is required to self-report. UNI continues to call on everyone to use face covering and social distance.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. The public health team at UNI will then interview the person and contact others who may have been exposed and those people must self-quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative.

