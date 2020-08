LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions defeated the Belle Plaine Plainsmen 20-0 on Thursday evening to win their season opener. In the victory, the Lions only gave up 20 total yards to Belle Plaine.

Lisbon looks ahead to a match up with Wilton next Friday while Belle Plaine hopes to rebounds against Pekin.

