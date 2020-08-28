Advertisement

Potential for strong storms this afternoon and evening

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on one more day of heat and humidity, then things will get better. Unfortunately, this breakdown of heat may come with some severe thunderstorms. We’re watching that batch in Minnesota right now which is currently moving straight east. Given that path, this complex should miss our area for the most part. However, the cold front will be pushing south into our area by mid-afternoon and should generate some strong to possibly severe storms about that time. Strong wind and large hail remain the primary threats. With the ingredients in place for severe storms later today, please be aware of your surroundings and have multiple ways to receive warnings. This front should be southeast of us by mid-evening, leading to a dry and fabulous weekend.

